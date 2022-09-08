SC stays HC order on cheque dishonour case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the High Court verdict that advised the National Parliament to amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act and abolish the jail provision in cheque dishonour cases.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC verdict following an appeal filed by the government for staying the operation of the HC verdict regarding the cheque dishonour case.

The chamber court also fixed November 14 for hearing on the government appeal at the full bench of the Appellate Division.

The government on Monday filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict that advised the National Parliament to amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act and abolish the jail provision in cheque dishonour cases.

It also observed that sending a person to jail for a dishonoured cheque is contrary to Article 32 of the country's Constitution.

"We have filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for staying the operation of the High Court verdict. Chamber judge of the Appellate Division will hold hearing on the government petition," attorney general AM Amin Uddin said on Monday.

Earlier on August 28, in a verdict the HC observed that sending a person to jail in connection with cheque dishonour case is contradictory with the Article 32 of the Constitution as it deprived the personal freedom the person.

"Imprisonment of a person in a cheque dishonour case under the Negotiable Instruments Act is tantamount to deprivation of personal liberty," a single HC bench comprised of Justice Ashraful Kamal came up with the observations while disposing of some cases relating to cheque dishonour.

However, the HC bench suggested the parliament to bring an amendment into the Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and abolish the provision of jail in cheque dishonour cases.











