Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SC stays HC order on cheque dishonour case

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the High Court verdict that advised the National Parliament to amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act and abolish the jail provision in cheque dishonour cases.
The chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC verdict following an appeal filed by the government for staying the operation of the HC verdict regarding the cheque dishonour case.
The chamber court also fixed November 14 for hearing on the government appeal at the full bench of the Appellate Division.
The government on Monday filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict that advised the National Parliament to amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act and abolish the jail provision in cheque dishonour cases.
It also observed that sending a person to jail for a dishonoured cheque is contrary to Article 32 of the country's Constitution.
"We have filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for staying the operation of the High Court verdict. Chamber judge of the Appellate Division will hold hearing on the government petition," attorney general AM Amin Uddin said on Monday.  
Earlier on August 28, in a verdict the HC observed that sending a person to jail in connection with cheque dishonour case is contradictory with the Article 32 of the Constitution as it deprived the personal freedom the person.
"Imprisonment of a person in a cheque dishonour case under the Negotiable Instruments Act is tantamount to deprivation of personal liberty," a single HC bench comprised of Justice Ashraful Kamal came up with the observations while disposing of some cases relating to cheque dishonour.
However, the HC bench suggested the parliament to bring an amendment into the Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and abolish the provision of jail in cheque dishonour cases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
A view exchange meeting on the College ranking ceremony-2018
Global awareness required to avert future pandemics: Zahid
SC stays HC order on cheque dishonour case
Kushtia filling station fire: Death toll rises to 5
Journos demand speedy passage of revised TC Act
CMP fixes 32 directives for upcoming Durga Puja
3 business establishments fined Tk 21,000 in Cumilla


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft