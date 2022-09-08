Video
Kushtia filling station fire: Death toll rises to 5

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

KUSHTIA, Sept 7: The death toll from the deadly fire at a filing station in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila rose to five, with another victim succumbing to his burn injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Bidyut Hossain, 25, who worked as an accountant at the fuel pump and a resident of the Porankhali area of the upazila.
Bidyut, who sustained only 17% burn injuries in the fire, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours of Wednesday, said Mojibur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Bheramara Police Station.
Earlier on August 18, another worker Rimon succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. On August 12, the fire broke out at Dafadar Filling Station in the Mahishdoba area around 7.30 pm while unloading of fuel from an oil tanker.    -UNB


