Journos demand speedy passage of revised TC Act

Journalists from leading media houses of the country expressed their opinion in favour of the quick passing of the amendment draft of the Tobacco Control Act 2005.

In an exchange meeting with journalists, Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and Wash Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Grants Manager of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Bangladesh Abdus Salam Miah and Senior Policy Advisor Md Ataur Rahman addressed the meeting.

Iqbal Masud said that if the draft of law that the Ministry of Health has prepared for further revision of the Tobacco Control Act is passed, the number of tobacco users in the country will decrease. As a result, it will be possible to become a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Md Ataur Rahman said journalists and media workers have a big role in passing the amended law. If they can mobilize even a policy-maker of the government through their writings, that will be a great task too.

Rashidul Hasan from Daily Star, Ahmad Tofail from Ittefaq, Farhana Nazneen from The Daily Observer, Altab Hossain from Jai Jai Din, Shafiullah Sumon from Bangladesh Television, Rahim Sheikh from Janakantha, Mariom Sejuti from Bhorer Kagoj, Md Manjurul Islam from Banik Barta, Ahmad Parvez Khan and Anwar Hossain from Bangladesh Post, Monir Zarif from Manabkantha, Sharif Rimon from Channel T-One, were present at the meeting.













