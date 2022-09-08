CMP fixes 32 directives for upcoming Durga Puja



CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy addresses a press conference after an exchange meeting with leaders of various government agencies and Puja celebration councils at Dampara Police lines media centre conference hall on Wednesday. photo: observer

On Wednesday, CMP Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy addressed the instructions at a press conference at Dampara Police lines after an exchange meeting with leaders of various government agencies and Puja celebration councils.

He said, temples should be conducted with proper religious solemnity. No theme, cultural program or DJ party can be organized. Sound system should be turned off during Azan and Namaz.

Fire extinguishers, water, sand hand metal detectors, archway and CC cameras should be installed, he added.

Officers-in-charge of various police stations of CMP were present at the time.













