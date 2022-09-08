

Cyber security for media professionals



However, objective of the aforementioned training course is to enable the participants to clearly understand how internet functions in today's world, provide knowledge on social engineering exploits, how to handle security breaches, provide a basic understanding of various computer and network security threats, provide basic knowledge to identify cloud computing , understand virtualization security methods including cyber diplomacy.



A total of 15 officers of Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and other Departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast along with reporters/newscasters from Private Television Channels, FM Radio, and Freelancers have participated in the course.



First of all, we welcome organising of such courses and seminars related to cyber security and related issues. Second, we expect of such courses to be organised more frequently by cyber experts with a wider number of participants, encompassing reporters and journalists from both print and electronic media sectors.



The point, however, against the backdrop of increasing cyber attacks and threats at home and abroad - Cyber security is crucial since it protects all categories of data from theft and damage. This includes sensitive data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), personal information, intellectual property, data, and governmental and industry information systems.



In recent years, Bangladesh has become one of the most vulnerable countries in cyber space. We have witnessed big scale frequent cyber attacks targeting our public and private organizations. For instance, in 2021 at least 147 public and private organisations, including banks and non-bank financial institutions, came under attack, exposing their utter cyber vulnerabilities.



As far as journalists and media professionals are concerned, they often become target specific cyber attacks across the world.



Covering topics such as war, government corruption, and crime often make journalists vulnerable to aggressive attacks - both online and offline. Moreover, media houses command a significant soft power to retain and spread their influence by advocating their agenda, gathering public opinion and shaping it. They also maintain huge amounts of raw reporting and information acquired from primary and secondary sources.



Thus, it is essential to protect their security in the cyber space.



In conclusion, deluge of digital attacks on journalists and media houses are on the rise. We call on our cyber security experts to get regularly engaged with media houses to ensure cyber security for all reporters, journalists and media workers. During a three-week course on Cyber Security for Media Professionals organised by the National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting - a number of experts and participants said that Cyber attacks are major threats for all broadcasters. Therefore, a strong cyber security is essential for all broadcasters, media outlets and officials engaged in the production chain.However, objective of the aforementioned training course is to enable the participants to clearly understand how internet functions in today's world, provide knowledge on social engineering exploits, how to handle security breaches, provide a basic understanding of various computer and network security threats, provide basic knowledge to identify cloud computing , understand virtualization security methods including cyber diplomacy.A total of 15 officers of Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and other Departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast along with reporters/newscasters from Private Television Channels, FM Radio, and Freelancers have participated in the course.First of all, we welcome organising of such courses and seminars related to cyber security and related issues. Second, we expect of such courses to be organised more frequently by cyber experts with a wider number of participants, encompassing reporters and journalists from both print and electronic media sectors.The point, however, against the backdrop of increasing cyber attacks and threats at home and abroad - Cyber security is crucial since it protects all categories of data from theft and damage. This includes sensitive data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), personal information, intellectual property, data, and governmental and industry information systems.In recent years, Bangladesh has become one of the most vulnerable countries in cyber space. We have witnessed big scale frequent cyber attacks targeting our public and private organizations. For instance, in 2021 at least 147 public and private organisations, including banks and non-bank financial institutions, came under attack, exposing their utter cyber vulnerabilities.As far as journalists and media professionals are concerned, they often become target specific cyber attacks across the world.Covering topics such as war, government corruption, and crime often make journalists vulnerable to aggressive attacks - both online and offline. Moreover, media houses command a significant soft power to retain and spread their influence by advocating their agenda, gathering public opinion and shaping it. They also maintain huge amounts of raw reporting and information acquired from primary and secondary sources.Thus, it is essential to protect their security in the cyber space.In conclusion, deluge of digital attacks on journalists and media houses are on the rise. We call on our cyber security experts to get regularly engaged with media houses to ensure cyber security for all reporters, journalists and media workers.