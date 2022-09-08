Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure safe drinking water

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir
The southwestern coastal region of Bangladesh is in dire need of drinking water and water for agricultural and household purposes. People in those districts have been exposed to different types of water security risks, particularly groundwater laced with salinity and toxins, which is not suitable for human consumption. This is especially distressing for local women and children who face several serious health issues, like diarrhea and eye and skin infections, from the unsuitable water.

To solve this water crisis, various local and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are assisting regions in Bangladesh to install and operate clean water technologies. One of the existing technologies for water purification is the Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology.

The Government of Bangladesh, in association with NGOs, private sectors and water professionals, should scale-up the potential for new technologies. As a result, the Bangladeshi government should take the required steps to increase water security by putting in community-based RO plants, to ensure sustainable clean and potable water withdrawals and supplies in order to manage clean water scarcity and significantly reduce the number of people affected by it.

Tasnim Lamisa
Research Assistant



