

Peace in Ukraine



Moreover, if the war continues, it will escalate into a Third World War in Europe. So, it is high time to end the war and achieve peace in Ukraine. The UN Chief, Antonio Gueterress Said "This war must end and peace must be established under the UN Charter ".



According to Mahatma Gandhi there is now way to peace but peace is the only way to peace. Despite this, let me discuss some of the possible ways of achieving peace in Ukraine. The leaders of some remarkable friendly countries of Russia like, Australia, Brazil, China, India, etc. may take the initiative to start a series of peace talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and later on, share his views with the president of Ukraine to reach a consensus. They can pursue both the presidents to sit together on a negotiating table to sign a peace treaty brokered by them. It will be followed by cease fire binding Russia and Ukraine to comply with. All sanctions on Russia must be lifted for the execution of the peace treaty. Then the UN Peace Keeping Force will be stationed in Ukraine. The UN Observation Team will monitor the post war period. The armies of the warring countries will be withdrawn and returned to the barracks. The US and its European allies must ensure Russia not to deliver further arms to Ukraine.



Side by side Ukraine should be neutral and come out of the anti-Russian block. Russia and Ukraine must be sincere enough to show good-will to establish peace. They should also give up their war- mongering and belligerent attitude to each other.



Zelensky says that there can be no peace as long as the war continues. Peace may come after rebuilding Ukraine. On the other hand Russia is reluctant to give up the occupied territories. It seems to me that territorial concession by Ukraine may be a precondition for lasting peace with Russia. In politics it is no fault to lose a province to secure a kingdom. By adopting a give and take policy Ukraine can survive as a free state and a good neighbor of Russia.



"The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep.

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep."



Besides this, if the countries involved in the war take a u-turn or become adamant, there should be more peace protests in the big cities of the world including Moscow to pursue the great political leaders to give peace a chance. Peace has its victory which is not less renowned than war. Peace cannot be brought by force or war. We firmly believe that diplomatic means is the only means of achieving peace in Ukraine. So, we don't want any more war in Ukraine but we want peace and all quiet on the front.

The writer is an educationist













