

Bangladesh apparel industry’s women workers worst sufferers of pandemic



A study done by researchers of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, and trade justice charity Traidcraft Exchange UK, revealed who were hit the hardest by the pandemic.



The findings published in January, show that women working for the apparel industry of Bangladesh were hardest hit by the pandemic's impacts.



The research reveals that in the wake of the pandemic western retailers cancelled orders and refused to pay for the work in progress and demanded discount prices,



The findings show that the women workers were disproportionately affected by rising levels of gender violence, abuse and economic hardship.



They show that verbal and sexual violence increased mainly from line supervisors pushing the women workers to work faster to meet unrealistic production targets.



They found an increase in intimidation and threats, physical and sexual violence and restrictions on movement of these workers in factories.



The majority of workers in the apparel industry of Bangladesh 'are poorly educated young women recruited from rural areas with few alternative options. And they are especially vulnerable to exploitation,' says Muhammad Azizul Islam, Professor of Sustainabilty Accounting and Transparency at the University of Aberdeen Business School.



'There is limited legal protection for women workers in place and the mechanism to address grievances.



'Those which do exist are said to be often disregarded withimpunity by many factory owners and managers.



'During the pandemic time, workers could not afford to be sacked. These devastating impacts were heightened and, in some cases, directly caused by retailers and brands selling into the UK and other markets in the Global North.'



For the in-depth research face to face interviews of female and male apparel workers, factory managers, industry leaders and trade union representatives were taken over an eight-month period from November 2020 to July 2021.



The interviews were conducted alongside discussions with a number of development agencies and international advocacy NGOs.



The research found that some of the employers refused to let workers return after lockdown.



And most of those who did return said they had been forced to sign new contracts, surrendering their their right to access to accrued benefits and protection.



The apparel industry accounts for 85 per cent of export earnings of Bangladesh and 20 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employing for million workers, mostly women, with 12 million dependents of the sector.



Although most apparel factories in Bangladesh signed up international frameworks for promoting gender equality, including in employment, researchers found gaps in the country's labour laws.



And it's more shocking that though the international frameworks were incorporated into domestic laws they are disregarded by many employers as they are rarely enforced.



Compliance audits carried out in factories were found to be largely ineffective, with around 20 per cent of social compliance auditors not including women workers' equal rights in the it audits, and 40per cent not auditing the right to trade union,



'UK retailers and brands should only sourcing products from suppliers with policies and mechanism in place that protect workers' rights and address gender abuse, harassment and discrimination,' said Professor Islam.



'They should also require independent audit, covering manufacturers as well as sub-contractors, as matters of priority,' he said.



UK fashion brands' purchasing practices are among the most abusive and least regulated in the world, said Fiona Gooch, senior private sector policy advisor with Traidcraft Exchange UK.



'A key recommendation in this report is that the UK set up a fashion watchdog to stop abusive practices in their supply chains. This would help protect garments workers in Bangladesh and other countries including the UK, from having to work in abusive and unsafe situations, where conditions sometimes resemble slavery.'



Brands must take responsibility for all elements of their supply chains and the pressure they place upon the workers to produce at intense rates, calls the report.



It calls for the UK brands to find mechanisms to eliminate exploitation of workers in the supply chains that supply them with products. The unrelenting pace of the global fashion industry and consumption across the Global North has left apparel workers paying the price , pandemic or no pandemic.



'There are many things I dislike about the factory. The one I dislike the most is the rude scolding by the supervisors. They physically abuse us by hitting or slapping us to force us to work,' said a female worker.



The most alarming finding was that pregnant women workers were sacked to deprive them of maternity leave to which they were entitled.



The elderly female workers who had served for more than five years were also sacked to avoid paying their service benefits, trade union leaders were quoted as saying.

The writer is a senior journalist















