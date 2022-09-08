Two diagnostic centres sealed off, one arrested in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Sept 7: Two diagnostic centres were sealed off and a man was arrested in Rangabali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Rangabali Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Salek Muhid conducted a mobile court and sealed off the diagnostics.

Meanwhile, the mobile court arrested a person named Gautam Kumar Roy for writing doctor in front of his name and sentenced him to 6 months' imprisonment.

The sealed diagnostics are Rangabali Diagnostic Centre and Chhoya Diagnostic Centre.

Patuakhali Civil Surgeon Office Medical Officer Dr Taufikur Rahman, Dr Abu Zafar, Galachipa Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Tariqul Islam and Rangabali Upazila Sanitary Inspector Nur Muhammad Khan were present at that time.