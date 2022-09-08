Three get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Chattogram.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his mother in Bajitpur Upazila in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Sayedur Rahman Khan handed down the verdict.

The lifer is Naeem alias Saddam Hossain, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Sadirchar Village in Bajitpur Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Naeem hacked his mother to death on August 1 in 2018 as she refused to give money for buying drugs. The deceased's husband Nurul Islam lodged a murder case against his son with Bajitpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Police, later, arrested Naeem and submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Abu Sayeed Imam while Advocate Md Ashraf Uddin Renu fought for the accused.

CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Bandar PS area of the port city in 1999.

Chattogram Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Shoriful Alam Bhuiyan passed the order on Monday.

The convicts are Mujibur Rahman Mizan, and Abdur Rahman Prokash Abdul.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.

Two more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved, said the court bench assistant Omar Fuad.

According to the prosecution, Nurul Islam Nur was killed in 1999 after being abducted from Nimtola area of the port city.

A case was filed with Bandar PS accusing four people in this regard.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on May 15, 2002.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday.











