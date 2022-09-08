Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three get life term in murder cases

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in three days sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Chattogram.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his mother in Bajitpur Upazila in 2018.
District and Sessions Judge Sayedur Rahman Khan handed down the verdict.
The lifer is Naeem alias Saddam Hossain, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Sadirchar Village in Bajitpur Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, Naeem hacked his mother to death on August 1 in 2018 as she refused to give money for buying drugs. The deceased's husband Nurul Islam lodged a murder case against his son with Bajitpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Police, later, arrested Naeem and submitted a charge-sheet to the court.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.  
The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Abu Sayeed Imam while Advocate Md Ashraf Uddin Renu fought for the accused.
CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Bandar PS area of the port city in 1999.
Chattogram Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Shoriful Alam Bhuiyan passed the order on Monday.
The convicts are Mujibur Rahman Mizan, and Abdur Rahman Prokash Abdul.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.
Two more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved, said the court bench assistant Omar Fuad.
According to the prosecution, Nurul Islam Nur was killed in 1999 after being abducted from Nimtola area of the port city.
A case was filed with Bandar PS accusing four people in this regard.
Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on May 15, 2002.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two diagnostic centres sealed off, one arrested in Patuakhali
Three get life term in murder cases
Three electrocuted, three others injured
Minister for Planning MA Mannan inaugurated the three-day fair on agriculture
Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj
Two die from snakebite in Meherpur, Patuakhali
The seized fishing nets being destroyed in Lalmohan Upazila
Thrust on integrated effort to push BD ahead


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft