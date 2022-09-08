Three electrocuted, three others injured

Three people including a minor child have been electrocuted and three others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Sherpur, Munshiganj, Natore and Moulvibazar, in four days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two persons including a minor boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Bakul Mia, 45, son of late Abdur Razzaque, a resident of Dudhkura Village under Noyabeel Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Bakul came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9 pm while he was going to charge his auto-rickshaw in the house, which left him unconscious.

He was rescued and taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint is received from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

On the other hand, a minor boy was electrocuted in Nalitabari Upazila on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 7, son of Chan Mia, a resident of Nanni Purbapara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Al Amin was playing in the house at noon after returning from school.

At one stage of playing, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Sherpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, 45, a resident of Uttar Madhyapara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Abdul Haque came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was climbing on a tree, which left him dead on the spot.

Later on, members of Fire Service & Civil Defence recovered his body.

Sirajdikhan PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two women have been seriously injured from electrocution in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Borni Village under Jonail Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

The injured are: Elina Khatun, 30, wife of Mohsin Ali Pramanik, and Monwara Begum, 55, wife of Azhar Ali, residents of the same area.

Jonail Union Parishad (UP) Ward Member Mohammad Ali said Elina Khatun came in contact with live electricity in the house while she was collecting sweet pumpkin, which left her injured.

Monwara was also injured as she tried to save Elina at that time.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the UP member added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was injured from electrocution in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The injured is Sumon, 25, hails from Radhanagar Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sumon came in contact with live electricity while working in Mokambazar area at noon, which left him injured.











