

Minister for Planning MA Mannan inaugurated the three-day fair on agriculture













Minister for Planning MA Mannan, as the chief guest, inaugurated the three-day fair on agriculture, fisheries, livestock animal, seed and tree on Hatkhola Bahumukhi High School ground in Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla on Wednesday. Anwar Faruque, former secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, presided over the programme. Cumilla SP Abdul Mannan, Major (Rtd) Daudkandi Upazila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Ali Sumon, and UNO Md Mahinul Hasan were also present at that time. photo: observer