Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 7: This year's target of paddy and rice procurement in the district was not achieved.

Rice collection target has been achieved by 88 per cent while paddy at 27 per cent against targets. The collection time expired on August 31.

The higher price of paddy in open markets was blamed by the Department of Food (DoF) for the failure of achieving paddy collection target.

District Food Controller SM Saiful Islam said, huge volume of boiled rice was procured in the beginning; that is why the rice target has nearly been reached; at that time the gap between government rate and the open market rate was not much.

But paddy price was very high in the market than the government rate, he added.

According to DoF-Sirajganj, a total of 5,097 metric tons (mt) of paddy has been procured against the target of 18,765 mt. Rice collection stood at 24,545 mt against the target of 25,888 mt.

Un-boiled rice collection has been achieved by 65 per cent to 43 mt against target of 53 mt.

The government rate of rice and paddy were Tk 40 per kg and Tk 27 per kg respectively. The procurement started on May 1.












