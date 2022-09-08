Video
Thursday, 8 September, 2022
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebite in Meherpur, Patuakhali

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Two men have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Meherpur and Patuakhali, in four days.
MEHERPUR: A farmer was killed after being bitten by a snake in Gangni Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Joynal Hossain, 52, a resident of Khasmohal area.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit his leg while he was sleeping at home in the morning.
The family members rescued him and took to Meherpur General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man has died from snakebite in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Maleq Hawlader, 38, son of Nuru Hawlader, a resident of Rajapur Village under Kalishuri Union in the upazila. He was garments trader at Kalishuri Bazar.
Local sources said a venomous snake bit Maleq in his house at dawn, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Maleq died at the SBMCH at noon while undergoing treatment there.


