Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Xi, Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BEIJING, Sept 7: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, in what would be the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic.
"In less than 10 days, our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit" in Samarkand, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said in comments shared with AFP.
"We are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting between our two leaders and are working on a detailed agenda with our Chinese partners," Denisov said, adding that the leaders "have a lot to talk about both on bilateral issues and international problems".
Beijing's foreign ministry did not immediately confirm the meeting, with a spokesperson saying at a regular press briefing that "there is no information to provide" on the matter.
The ministry later said in a statement that "the leaders of China and Russia maintain close exchanges through various means".
The SCO is made up of China, Russia, four central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan -- India and Pakistan.
It will be holding its next summit on September 15 and 16 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road.
Russia has sought to bolster ties with Asian countries, particularly China, since being slapped with unprecedented Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
Heightening tensions between China and the West, Beijing has not condemned Moscow's interventions in Ukraine and provided diplomatic cover by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi, Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week
Erdogan says ‘Europe reaping what it sowed’ on energy crisis
EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin threatens supply halt
China’s trade with Russia picks up speed in August
Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant
Bolstering Asia ties, Putin watches military drills with China
Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6 as Typhoon Hinnamnor
Protests across Indonesia as anger mounts over fuel price increase


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft