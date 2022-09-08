Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG, Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 06, 2022 Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel. photo: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 06, 2022 Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel. photo: AFP

PARIS, SEPT 7: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland starred Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City made winning starts in the Champions League group stage, but big-spending Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb.
Real Madrid rode their luck at times before demonstrating their class to kick off their title defence with a 3-0 win at Celtic despite the loss of Karim Benzema to injury.
Mbappe showed why PSG were so desperate to keep him at the end of last season when he seemed set to depart for Real by scoring both goals in PSG's 2-1 victory at home to Juventus, to launch the French champions' quest for the biggest prize in European club football.
"We played well and we got a win in a tremendous atmosphere at home," Mbappe told Canal Plus.
"We always want to play against big teams -- that's why you play in the Champions League. It's that sort of atmosphere we love; matches like this, in which you have to show character."
The France forward volleyed Neymar's delightful scoop past Mattia Perin in the fifth minute at the Parc des Princes before adding another brilliantly-worked goal midway through the first half.
Substitute Weston McKennie headed Juventus back into the game but PSG held on and are level with Benfica in Group H. The Portuguese side beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 courtesy of goals from Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo.
Pep Guardiola has warned Haaland alone can not lead City to Champions League glory this season, but the Norway striker kept up his scintillating form for his new team with two goals in their 4-0 rout of Sevilla.
"He has an incredible sense of goal. We have incredible numbers in scoring goals, so we want to continue like that," said Guardiola.
Having already scored 10 times in six Premier League outings, Haaland put City in front on 20 minutes in Spain as he poked in a Kevin De Bruyne cross.
Phil Foden doubled the lead on the hour before Haaland struck again. Ruben Dias bagged a fourth to compound the misery for a struggling Sevilla side.
Haaland faces a reunion next week with old club Borussia Dortmund, who eased to a 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen earlier in Group G.
First-half goals from Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro had the hosts cruising, with 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham delivering a late third.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG, Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Chelsea sack Tuchel after poor start to the season
Sri Lanka prove a World Cup point with India win
Stokes 'excited' to see Brook debut against South Africa
I think we even could win the World Cup: Sujon
Tendulkar backs under-fire Sikh cricketer
India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat
India celebrates 3-0 win in first match


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft