Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stokes 'excited' to see Brook debut against South Africa

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LONDON, SEPT 7: England captain Ben Stokes said he was excited by the prospect of Harry Brook's Test debut after confirming the Yorkshire batsman would replace the injured Jonny Bairstow in the series finale against South Africa.
Brook is the only change to the England XI that levelled the three-match series with a commanding victory in the second Test at Old Trafford after Bairstow was ruled out with a freak leg injury suffered playing golf.
Bairstow has been in stellar form this year, scoring 1,061 runs, including six centuries, in 10 Tests.
"Harry is someone who has been spoken about a lot as representing England going forward," Stokes said at the Oval on Wednesday, on the eve of the deciding Test.
"It's amazing how sometimes people's opportunities get presented to them.... He deserved his opportunity to be in the squad initially and he deserves his opportunity this week."
The skipper said he felt "devastated" for Bairstow, who will also miss the T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts next month.
"He's been a massive reason as to why we've had such a successful summer," he said. "It was a freak accident."
But all-rounder Stokes added: "The way in which our middle order has been playing this summer, I feel as if Harry coming in, the way he goes about his game with the bat in his hand is pretty much a like-for-like replacement.
"He's always going to look to take the bowling on, take the positive option. It's obviously devastating to not have Jonny but I'm very excited we get a replacement with the skill Jonny possesses."
Brook, 23, has played four Twenty20 internationals for England.
South Africa won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs, only for England to bounce back to win by an innings and 85 runs in Manchester during another match wrapped up inside three days.
"We know that South Africa are always going to stay in the game and stay in the moment," said Stokes.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG, Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Chelsea sack Tuchel after poor start to the season
Sri Lanka prove a World Cup point with India win
Stokes 'excited' to see Brook debut against South Africa
I think we even could win the World Cup: Sujon
Tendulkar backs under-fire Sikh cricketer
India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat
India celebrates 3-0 win in first match


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft