I think we even could win the World Cup: Sujon

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon oozed with the confidence about his side's capability to win the World Cup despite their poor performance in the Asia Cup.
Bangladesh's journey in the Asia Cup has ended in the first round after their defeat at the hands of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
The Tigers left the country with hopes of playing a new brand of T20 cricket in the Asia Cup, which was not to be. The team led by Shakib Al Hasan failed to play any innovative cricket and the performance put further question mark on their ability to play the shortest format of the cricket.
Mahmud however refused to bog down, saying that Bangladesh will turn the things around in the upcoming tri-nation series and T20 World Cup, leaving behind the horrible memories of the Asia Cup.
He even believes that the Tigers have the ability to win the World Cup.
"Our goal is to improve in T20. I want the boys to think always about how to improve in this format," Mahmud said on Wednesday.
"Many people disregard us because of this format. We have confidence, we will definitely do well. I am a positive person myself, so I always try to stay positive. I think we can be champions in the World Cup. However, the road will not be easy. Maybe it will take six months or one year."
Mahmud said he wants the Tigers to play fearlessly in the tri-nation series in New Zealand and he won't mind even if a batter gets out on naught, trying to play aggressive brand of cricket.
Having said that Mahmud wants everyone to play with freedom and play aggressive cricket.
"I want the batters to play with boldness and make a statement. We want to play aggressive cricket and to execute it, everyone will get proper freedom. And while playing like that, the batter may get out on the first ball, I don't see any problem in that. We may not win some matches in the tri-nation series in New Zealand (but that won't matter)."
The team suffered due to the absence of some cricketers like Nurul Hasan Sohan, Liton Das in the Asia Cup. Mahmud said their absence made an impact in the team's performance in UAE.
"If the fitness is right, everyone will return to the team. I missed Nurul Hasan Sohan. The team will be stronger when Yasir Ali Rabbi, Sohan and Liton will return."     -BSS


