Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Virat Kohli (2L) greet Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa (L) and captain Dasun Shanaka at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 6, 2022. photo: AFP

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Virat Kohli (2L) greet Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa (L) and captain Dasun Shanaka at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 6, 2022. photo: AFP

DUBAI, SEPT 7: Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup.
If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday's final and knock out arch rivals India in the process.
Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start to their chase of 174 in the Super Four game of a tournament which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.
India hit back with a flurry of wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka, who hit an unbeaten 33, helped Sri Lanka get over the line, with two scrambled byes off the penultimate ball completing the job.
"The environment in the team set the tone. It is what gave us the confidence," said man of the match Shanaka, whose team began the tournament with a heavy defeat against Afghanistan but bounced back with three successive wins.
"The batting unit won it for us. The bowlers bowled well in patches, Dilshan and Theekshana in particular. The Indian batsmen came hard, but we did well to keep them to 173."
Rajapaksa, who hit 25 not out, and Shanaka put on an unbeaten stand of 64 to leave the hopes of tournament favourites India hanging by a thread, after also losing their Super Four opener to Pakistan.
Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka led the bowling charge with figures of 3-24 in his four overs to keep down India to 173-8 despite a 41-ball 72 from skipper Rohit Sharma.
If Afghanistan do India a favour against Pakistan, Rohit's men will still have to beat the Afghans on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the final.
Nissanka started cautiously before he hammered Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six in an 18-run fifth over.
Mendis joined in the fun and cleared the fence three times, including with a brilliant shot over wide long-off against Ravichandran Ashwin.
Nissanka reached his fifty in 33 balls, but Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership and struck twice in one over.
Mendis also completed his fifty but Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka for one off Ashwin.
Chahal then trapped Mendis lbw to put Sri Lanka in trouble at 110-4 from 14 overs.
But Rajapaksa and Shanaka dug them out of that hole with some inspired batting, leaving only seven needed from the final over.
With two still to get from two balls, Shanaka played and missed outside off stump, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and bowler Arshdeep both failed with their run out attempts and the match finished on an overthrow.
"Since the last World Cup (when India failed to make the semi-finals), we haven't lost much," said Rohit.
"We wanted to put ourselves under pressure during this Asia Cup. We are still looking for some answers."
Rohit put on 97 with Suryakumar Yadav (34) after India lost two early wickets including Virat Kohli for nought.
Kohli, who struck form after an extended batting slump with two successive half-centuries in the tournament, walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.
Rohit hit back with a flurry of boundaries but his departure opened the door for Sri Lanka who took late wickets to keep the score down.
Shanaka returned figures of 2-26 with the key wickets of Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya in his two overs. Chamika Karunaratne also took two wickets.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG, Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Chelsea sack Tuchel after poor start to the season
Sri Lanka prove a World Cup point with India win
Stokes 'excited' to see Brook debut against South Africa
I think we even could win the World Cup: Sujon
Tendulkar backs under-fire Sikh cricketer
India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat
India celebrates 3-0 win in first match


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft