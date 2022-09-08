Video
SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

India celebrates 3-0 win in first match

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Mahtab Uddin

SAFF Women's Championship 2022India women's football team, the defending champion of the SAFF Women's Championship had a winning start after beating archrival Pakistan by 3-0 in its first match of the event on Wednesday.  
With that, the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu also witnessed India's unbeaten run to 27 matches in the Championship.
The first goal that was counted in favour of India in the 21st minute was indeed an own goal from rival captain Maria Jamil Khan.
Two minutes later, Grace Dangmei scored India's second goal. Grace received the ball from Anju near the edge of the box and sent it past Pakistan custodian Shaheed Bukhari to hit the post.
Striker Soumya Guguloth scored the team's third goal in the fourth minute of injury time converting a cross from Ranjana from the left.
Almost the whole match, India had dominance and made more chances. Pakistan, on the other hand, could not make a suitable chance nor the team had the strength to prevent the opponents from scoring.
India will face the Maldives in the next match on 10 September while Pakistan will meet Bangladesh on the same day.


