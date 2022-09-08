Video
Home Back Page

BNP to form body to provide legal aid to party activists

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

BNP decided to form a committee to assist its district level leaders and activists, who were injured and sued in recent party's political programmes.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it in a press release on Wednesday. The decision was taken at the BNP Standing Committee members meeting on Monday.
BNP leaders protested and condemned the killing and torture of BNP leaders during the party's founding anniversary programmes across the country. In the meeting BNP leaders also decided to accelerate party's ongoing protest programmes protesting the hike of fuel price and daily necessities.    
Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League terrorists and Police tortured our leaders and activists across the country and filed false cases to stay in power illegally. Police open fired and killed our activists in the Narayanganj programme and injured thousands of leaders and activists in Munshiganj, Feni, Narail, Kishoreganj, Thakurgaon, Barguna and many other districts of the country."
"To protect our leaders and activists the Standing Committee decided to form a committee to provide legal and other necessary supports," he added. Mentioning that, "Awami League killed and tortured our leaders and activists to stop our peaceful movement," Fakhrul Islam said, "In a planned manner they implement their blue print to suppress the oppositions and extinct democracy form the country."



