Absconding death row convict held  after 16 years

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a death row convict, who has been absconding over the last 16 years after killing his wife, from Ashulia in Dhaka.

Arrested Ujjal Pramanik was sentenced to death by Bogura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on July 24 this year after charges against him were proved.

Four other accused in the case were acquitted as their charges were not proved.









