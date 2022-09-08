NBR mulling third party to boost income tax collection

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is thinking of appointing a third party not from tax officials to increase the country's revenue collection.

In this regard, the Chairman of NBR will sit in a meeting with the high-level officials of NBR today (Thursday). Third parties may be designated as pilot projects. This information is known from NBR sources.

According to sources, since the current Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal took charge, the issue of outsourcing has been discussed vigorously. The issue of collecting revenue through third parties at a low cost without increasing tax officers at the field level is seriously discussed.

The government is thinking of generating revenue through outsourcing as the next revenue contributor. A meeting is scheduled to be held under the NBR chairman today (Thursday) in this regard. A decision on outsourcing may be taken after submission of returns in the meeting. In this case, a circle or a zone of income tax department can be selected experimentally.

NBR source also confirmed that the next decision will be taken if effective results are found in this experimental method.

However, when asked to speak to several senior officials of NBR, they refused to say anything officially.

Regarding this decision, economists say that new problems will arise if the NBR return filing process is not automated. According to them the main reason for automation is that taxpayers can file returns without any kind of harassment. In this case, without meeting the officials, the taxpayers can file tax return from home.

The Taxation department thinks that Taxation in particular a touchy subject. In case of hasty return filing, the problem can be aggravated if the third party decides. They also think that the collection of taxes may be more delayed. The officials of the Income Tax Department also feel that more scrutiny is necessary before taking such steps.











