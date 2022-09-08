Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM in Delhi to get India’s blessing: Rizvy

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said the government has stanched people's all democratic rights and the freedom of expression only to cling to power.
About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India tour, he said she went to the neighbouring country when people are going through immense suffering amid a famine-like situation. "But you (PM) have not been able to sign the Teesta deal and realise a fair share of waters from our different common rivers." He wondered whether Hasina went to India to get its blessings for staying in power by sacrificing the country's interests.
Rizvi was talking to reporters after placing a floral wreath on BNP founder Ziaur Rahmans grave together with leaders of the newly formed convening committee of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's Dhaka south city unit.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to form body to provide legal aid to party activists
Absconding death row convict held  after 16 years
NBR mulling third party to boost income tax collection
PM in Delhi to get India’s blessing: Rizvy
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, five AL leaders collect party nomination forms
Bangabandhu our iconic hero too: Jaishankar
Women’s access to tech, finance demanded
PM in pictures in New Delhi


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft