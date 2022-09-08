PM in Delhi to get India’s blessing: Rizvy

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said the government has stanched people's all democratic rights and the freedom of expression only to cling to power.

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India tour, he said she went to the neighbouring country when people are going through immense suffering amid a famine-like situation. "But you (PM) have not been able to sign the Teesta deal and realise a fair share of waters from our different common rivers." He wondered whether Hasina went to India to get its blessings for staying in power by sacrificing the country's interests.

Rizvi was talking to reporters after placing a floral wreath on BNP founder Ziaur Rahmans grave together with leaders of the newly formed convening committee of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's Dhaka south city unit. -UNB










