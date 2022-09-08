

Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, five AL leaders collect party nomination forms

In this connection, the interested candidates for the Chairman post of Chattogram Zila Parishad have become active in Chattogram.

A total of five Awami League leaders have collected nomination forms from the Party office.

The candidates are: former Chairman and President of North district unit of Awami League M A Salam, former President of Chattogram Press Club and former Director of Rupali Bank Limited Abu Sufian, Vice President of South Unit of Awami League Abul Kalam Chowdhury, freedom fighter Muhammad Yunus and Sheikh Ataur Rahman, General Secretary of Chattogram North unit of awami League.

The Nomination forms shall be submitted by September 15, scrutiny will be held on September 18 next.

The symbols will be allocated on September 26 while the elections will be held on October 17.

Meanwhile, the government had dissolved all the Zila parishads of the country on April 17 last due to expiry of the Parishads. Then the Government appointed the former Chairman as the Administrator of the Zila parishads.









CHATTOGRAM, Sept 7: The Chattogram Zila Parishad elections will be held on October 17.In this connection, the interested candidates for the Chairman post of Chattogram Zila Parishad have become active in Chattogram.A total of five Awami League leaders have collected nomination forms from the Party office.The candidates are: former Chairman and President of North district unit of Awami League M A Salam, former President of Chattogram Press Club and former Director of Rupali Bank Limited Abu Sufian, Vice President of South Unit of Awami League Abul Kalam Chowdhury, freedom fighter Muhammad Yunus and Sheikh Ataur Rahman, General Secretary of Chattogram North unit of awami League.The Nomination forms shall be submitted by September 15, scrutiny will be held on September 18 next.The symbols will be allocated on September 26 while the elections will be held on October 17.Meanwhile, the government had dissolved all the Zila parishads of the country on April 17 last due to expiry of the Parishads. Then the Government appointed the former Chairman as the Administrator of the Zila parishads.