Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu our iconic hero too: Jaishankar

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Sept 7: India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar today (Wednesday) said that India considers Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as " iconic.''  
Speaking at the launch of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship' here on Wednesday, Dr Jaishankar said, ''For us in India, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is iconic- a man of action, courage and conviction. He is as revered and remembered in Bangladesh as he is in India."
While launching the scholarship with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for 200 direct descendants of Indian Armed Forces personnel martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, the External Affairs Minister quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described Bangabandhu as "our national hero too''.  He said that both countries have commissioned a biopic on Bangabandhu as a mark of respect to him. The biopic is nearing completion.
Speaking at the award-giving function of the scholarship, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Conferment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student scholarships on 100 students of class 10 and 100 students of class 12, is a homage to Indian heroes who made supreme sacrifice for our cause. She added, "We pay our respects to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. It's an honour for us to remember Indian brothers and war veterans who sacrificed their lives for our independence and sovereignty.''
He added that India is privileged to have played a role in Bangladesh's struggle for independence, one of the great movements in contemporary history. " When the war started in 1971, our armed forces stood by the people of Bangladesh in their struggle. Their relationship with the Mukti Vahini is a story that all of you know well. We lost many of our brave men and officers in these operations. I pay, today, deep homage not only to that generation of Bangladesh, but also to our valiant men and officers who gave their lives for the liberation of others.'
The launch of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship' finds a mention in the opening paragraph of the India-Bangladesh joint statement released on Wednesday.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to form body to provide legal aid to party activists
Absconding death row convict held  after 16 years
NBR mulling third party to boost income tax collection
PM in Delhi to get India’s blessing: Rizvy
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, five AL leaders collect party nomination forms
Bangabandhu our iconic hero too: Jaishankar
Women’s access to tech, finance demanded
PM in pictures in New Delhi


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft