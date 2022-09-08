Bangabandhu our iconic hero too: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sept 7: India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar today (Wednesday) said that India considers Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as " iconic.''

Speaking at the launch of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship' here on Wednesday, Dr Jaishankar said, ''For us in India, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is iconic- a man of action, courage and conviction. He is as revered and remembered in Bangladesh as he is in India."

While launching the scholarship with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for 200 direct descendants of Indian Armed Forces personnel martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, the External Affairs Minister quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described Bangabandhu as "our national hero too''. He said that both countries have commissioned a biopic on Bangabandhu as a mark of respect to him. The biopic is nearing completion.

Speaking at the award-giving function of the scholarship, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Conferment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student scholarships on 100 students of class 10 and 100 students of class 12, is a homage to Indian heroes who made supreme sacrifice for our cause. She added, "We pay our respects to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. It's an honour for us to remember Indian brothers and war veterans who sacrificed their lives for our independence and sovereignty.''

He added that India is privileged to have played a role in Bangladesh's struggle for independence, one of the great movements in contemporary history. " When the war started in 1971, our armed forces stood by the people of Bangladesh in their struggle. Their relationship with the Mukti Vahini is a story that all of you know well. We lost many of our brave men and officers in these operations. I pay, today, deep homage not only to that generation of Bangladesh, but also to our valiant men and officers who gave their lives for the liberation of others.'

The launch of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship' finds a mention in the opening paragraph of the India-Bangladesh joint statement released on Wednesday.











