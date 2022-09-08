Women’s access to tech, finance demanded

No one should be left behind in the new digital era, especially women must get access to technology and financial innovation.

In order to achieve this, Two Innovation Challenges were launched at an online event on Wednesday to create more financial solutions that are gender-responsive and assist both CMSMEs and women in accessing and using formal financial services.

The event is jointly organised by a2i Programme, United Nation Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and MSC (MicroSave Consulting).

Project Director (Joint Secretary) for the a2i programme, Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, chaired the program while CEO of MetLife Bangladesh Ala Uddin Ahmad and Programme Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Snigdha Ali graced the launch as special guests.

According to reports, there is a significant gender gap in digital payment usage, and as a result, many women remain excluded from Bangladesh's formal financial system.

To reduce the existing gap, FinLab BD invites applicants submit proposals on the Women's Financial Inclusion Challenge 2022 to develop more gender-responsive financial solutions that help women to access and use of formal financial services.

On the other hand, FinLab BD also invites applicants to bring innovative digital solutions to help CMSMEs get better financial access, lower their costs of capital and steer away from exploitative, high-cost, informal loans. The challenge helps to find a solution by enabling access to finance for CMSMEs as limited access to finance has been one of the core impediments to the sector's growth, especially in rural areas.

Now, interested applicants can apply at

http://www.challenge.gov.bd/ to join the Innovation Challenge and the last date of the proposal submission is 7 October 2022.

Speaking at the event as Chief Guest Senior Secretary for ICT Division Bangladesh, N M Zeaul Alam PAA, said, Female entrepreneurs play an exceptional role in financial inclusion. If we support women and CMSMEs, we can bridge much of the divide. Comparatively, women entrepreneurs are considered more reliable in terms of financial inclusion. Digital devices can also play an important role in mitigating the digital divide by empowering women entrepreneurs, and we are continuously working on it. We already proposed forming a FinTech Taskforce to play a big role in the country's FinTech Sector in a coordinated way.

Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director (Joint Secretary) for the a2i programme, said, to captivate the value for money idea of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have to work on the sustainability of our local innovations. The aim of the a2i is to ensure the e-quality of services, removing all discrimination in order to reach the last mile of people, particularly women entrepreneurs. We hope that local talented innovators will come up with smart and sustainable gender-responsive financial solutions that will help women and CMSMEs to get better financial access in the coming days.

Ala Ahmed said, MetLife is committed towards fostering sustainable economic development for Bangladesh. Through various programs, MetLife Foundation is advancing financial inclusion and improving financial health for people of the country, and we are glad to continue our efforts through the FinLab BD initiative.

Snigdha Ali said, FinLab BD is important for women's financial inclusion also to help unleash their creativity and productivity. We thank a2i, MSC and UNCDF for this timely initiative.











