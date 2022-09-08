BANKING EVENTS

Video
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:50 AM
Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Padma Bank Chairman Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat along with high officials handing over the cheque of welfare fund and other benefits to Rahima Akther, nominee and Wife of late Assistant Officer Md. Tofayel Ahmed at Padma Bank Gulshan Corporate Head Office, Dhaka on Tuesday. On August 21, 2022, Tofayel Ahmed of Patukhali died of massive cardiac arrest. He passed away on while an employee of Padma Bank Gulshan South Branch. He was 45 years old at the time of his death. He survived by his wife and a son and a daughter.    photo: Bank



