ONE Bank inks deal with CloudWell Digital Services

ONE Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with CloudWell Digital Services Ltd. Under the agreement, both parties will work together towards removing cash friction and building digital eco system, says a press release.Through this agreement, OK Wallet will provide digital cash collection facility to retailers using B2B Channel of CloudWell.A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of MFS of ONE Bank Limited and Mohammad Kudratullah, Chief Operating Officer of CloudWell Digital Services Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.