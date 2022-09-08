IFIC Bank gets new Deputy Managing Director



Gitanka D Datta

Prior to joining IFIC Bank, Datta has spent over 27 years of his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Mastercard Bangladesh and HSBC Bangladesh where he held various Business leadership positions.

He started his banking career in 1995 with ANZ Grindlays Bank as a Management Trainee, and he has also worked as a Consultant for Maldives Islamic Bank to develop their Digital Banking & Payments Strategy.

Gitanka holds an MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.







Gitanka D Datta has recently joined IFIC Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (SME and Retail).Prior to joining IFIC Bank, Datta has spent over 27 years of his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Mastercard Bangladesh and HSBC Bangladesh where he held various Business leadership positions.He started his banking career in 1995 with ANZ Grindlays Bank as a Management Trainee, and he has also worked as a Consultant for Maldives Islamic Bank to develop their Digital Banking & Payments Strategy.Gitanka holds an MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.