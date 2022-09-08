Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to 5 more cities

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk



Emirates has announced plans to debut its newly retrofitted A380s featuring its latest Premium Economy cabins to five new cities from December - New York JFK, San Francisco, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore. The airline will also add more Premium Economy seats on services to London Heathrow and Sydney, as its newly enhanced aircraft sporting refreshed cabins roll into scheduled service, says a press release.
The airline aims to offer customers more opportunities to experience its highly acclaimed Premium Economy product, and its latest deployment plans will also see 85 A380s back in the sky by December.
Since Emirates debuted its Premium Economy Class to London, Paris and Sydney, customer response has been overwhelmingly positive. On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. In the cabin, there is generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing, and customized features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu and extensive beverage options.   
Moreover, Emirates ramps up A380 services to 42 destinations by the end of March 2023.  By year end, the airline will be serving close to a third of its network with its flagship A380s .Emirates is the world's largest operator of the A380, with 118 double-decker aircraft in its fleet.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ONE Bank inks deal with CloudWell Digital Services
IFIC Bank gets new Deputy Managing Director
Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to 5 more cities
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors buy more shares
China’s Tencent ups investment in France’s Ubisoft
India’s overall forex reserves to shrink further this year: Report
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft