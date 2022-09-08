Video
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors buy more shares

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day as investors continued their buying spree for prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 76.46 points or 1.18 per cent to 6,547. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 47.11 points to 2,353 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 23.40 points to 1,442 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also jumped to Tk 22.01 billion on the premier bourse, which was 67 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 13.15 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 155 closed lower, 131 higher and 92 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Orion pharma became the most-traded stock with shares worth Taka 2.30 billion changing hands.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 207 points to settle at 19,196 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 125 points to 11,506 on close.
Of the issues traded, 113 advanced, 112 declined and 63 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 9.16 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 431 million.


