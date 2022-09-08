Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

El Salvador marks 1st year of Bitcoin use as confidence wanes

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

EL ZONTE, Sept 7: A year ago, El Salvador began accepting Bitcoin as legal tender following a controversial and much criticized decision by President Nayib Bukele.
All seemed rosy for the first few months as citizens enthusiastically embraced the new opportunity, but Bitcoin's value has plummeted since and some experts say the move has been a failure.
Maria Aguirre, 52, a shopkeeper in the El Zonte seaside resort that has been a major center for Bitcoin use, says things were going well last year as Bitcoin's value rose from $52,660 at opening on September 7, 2021, to briefly over $68,000 a couple of months later.
"But over the last five months it's been only falling," said Aguirre, who continues to accept Bitcoin transactions.
Bitcoin has dipped under $20,000 for most of this September.
In El Zonte, around 60 kilometers southwest of capital San Salvador, Bitcoin was already being used before Bukele's move, which was designed to encourage a population where only 35 percent of people owned an account at a financial institution in 2021, according to the World Bank.
El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar that has been the official currency for two decades.
The government even created the Chivo electronic wallet and granted each user the equivalent of $30.
By January, the application had been downloaded four million times, according to Bukele -- an impressive amount in a country of 6.6 million, although with a diaspora of three million living mostly in the United States.
Bukele's idea was to ensure that remittances, which make up 28 percent of El Salvador's GDP, be sent by Chivo meaning less money lost in commission to exchange agencies.
However, former central bank president Carlos Acevedo says the body's records show that "less than two percent of remittances are arriving through digital wallets, which means that this hasn't been a benefit either."
University student Carmen Majia, 22, said she used Bitcoin in the beginning "but given how things are going, now I don't trust it and I uninstalled the application."
When Bukele's plan was launched, Aguirre had already been using Bitcoin for eight months in the Pacific seaside resort that is popular with surfers.
After Bitcoin shot up in value between September and November 2021, Bukele announced a plan to build Bitcoin City -- a tax haven for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology on the Gulf of Fonseca that would be powered by geothermal energy from the Conchagua volcano.
To build it, Bukele was going to issue $1 billion in Bitcoin bonds but those plans were delayed by the volatile cryptocurrency market that saw some less robust currencies crash and Bitcoin take a huge hit.
According to the credit rating company Moody's, Bukele's plan has cost El Salvador $375 million.
Taking advantage of the drop in value, Bukele bought 80 Bitcoins at $19,000 each in July, taking El Salvador's total holdings to 2,381 units of the cryptocurrency, all bought over the last year.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ONE Bank inks deal with CloudWell Digital Services
IFIC Bank gets new Deputy Managing Director
Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to 5 more cities
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors buy more shares
China’s Tencent ups investment in France’s Ubisoft
India’s overall forex reserves to shrink further this year: Report
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft