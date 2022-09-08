Video
P2P agrees to allow CIU students for internship

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 7: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Corporate body P2P (Plane to Perfection) and Chittagong Independent University (CIU) on Tuesday at CIU Registrar Office, Jamal Khan, Chattogram.
By this agreement students of CIU will get the opportunity to do internship at P2P on Customer relationship management (CRM), Sales, Brand, Marketing and Engineering. Besides, P2P employees can take higher studies degrees from CIU.
Managing Director (MD) Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi On behalf of P2P and CIU Registrar Anjuman Banu Lima signed the agreement on their respective sides.
Chairman of P2P Shadman Syka Sefa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Fahim, Consultant (Sales, Marketing and Communication) Mohammad Hasan, Manager (Human Resource Management) Aminul Hasan, CIU Business School Dean Professor Dr Syed Manzur Quader, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering Professor Dr Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Dean of School of Liberal Arts and Social Science Associate Professor Dr Shah Ahmed, CIU Director (Career Planning and Placement Counseling) Sarkar Kamrul Mamun were present on the occasion.


