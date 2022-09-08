Rights agency to stop super shops ripping customers off in Dhaka

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, has identified mushrooming super shops making "excessive profits, conducting irregularities and deceiving customers at every turn".

Officials from the DNCRP surveyed super shop outlets of Meena Bazar, Agora, Prince Bazar, Unimart, among others, across Dhaka City over the past weeks and identified irregularities like higher profits and unfair announcements, infringing on consumer rights.

In a programme on Tuesday, DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said super shops are making 18-22 percent more profit on eggs, 13-29 percent on rice, up to 28 percent on salt and also on sugar and hilsha fish, among other goods, at different levels.

Recently consumers spent almost Tk 5 billion due to traders' illegally hiking egg price. The retail prices stamped on super shop products result in a much higher profit and they admitted it, he said. Te directorate is yet to take a decision about those responsible for the issue to be determined.

"Suppliers point at super shop owners. Now [the owners] are saying suppliers write down the prices. I knew that [owners] will say such things. But it must be made clear as rights of the consumers are involved in this and they are ending up spending more money."

Shafiquzzaman said these stores are selling Tk 82 per kg rice calling it "premium rice", but those are sold at Tk 54-58 in the market.

"We have information that the Miniket rice they sell is prepared by trimming coarse ones. Consumers are being deceived at these stores every step of the way. We have to figure out and work on their schemes of deception."

He said a tripartite meeting among producers, vendors and suppliers will be held next week.

Kazi Abdul Hannan, editor of Bhoktakantha, spoke about the government-specified mandates about trading food products. "There is no mention of vendors there. They are not licenced by the Department of Agricultural Extension or the commerce ministry.

"Those who are fixing the price are the mediators and the vendors do it for such chain stores. But who are they?"

Hannan added these stores are making "25-29 percent more profit to deliver the goods from vendors to consumers at the outlets", and questioned whether the profit made from bringing products from producers to customers was "logical".

"Is the state benefiting from this? This is a huge irregularity."

Hannan also stressed that the rice farmers have "no link" to rice trade and the market is controlled by millers.

The others buy rice from mills, package it themselves and sell it under their branding." "They have mills for the sake of having them as they don't make up even 10 percent of the rice they market," he said, claiming such packaging companies book rice in advance and create shortages in the wholesale market.

Hannan went on to say that such shortages of supply in the market force the government to cut duty, which in turn allows the booked rice to enter the market paying tariffs of the contemporary retail price.

"We call this extortionate profits. The chain shops have a role in this. A super shop outlet should buy from the wholesale market, but they are talking about vendors. Consumer rights must be protected here."

Representatives of Daily Shopping, Prince Bazar, Shwapno, Agora and Unimart were present. They reasoned that the consumers are charged higher prices for buying "premium goods".

Daily Shopping's Firoze Alam said: "Our packages contain expiry dates. When [goods expire], we have to throw them away as waste, which causes some [losses]. We have to take that into account as well."

Prince Bazar representative Tajul Islam Khan spoke about expenses involving promotional campaigns and other programmes.

