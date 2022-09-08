Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB launches scheme to boost air quality in Asia, Pacific

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched the Asia Clean Blue Skies Program (ACBSP) to scale up ADB's investments in improving air quality in Asia and the Pacific.
Launched at the joint forum of the Fourth Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership in the Republic of Korea, ACBSP will support the preparation and strengthening of policies and plans in ADB's developing member countries (DMCs) to stimulate investments in projects that benefit air quality such as greenhouse gas reduction in energy, agriculture, transport, industrial, and urban development, among other sectors.
"Air pollution endangers not just public health, but also significantly threatens the environment, ecosystems, and food security of the region," said the Director General of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Bruno Carrasco, said a press release.
Through ACBSP, ADB will support the improvement of design and monitoring of projects in a way that boosts air quality in its DMCs.
The release said ACBSP will be implemented from the fourth quarter of 2022 until 2030 and will leverage technical and financial resources of ADB and its partners to build the capacity of DMCs on the design and implementation of investment projects with air quality and low carbon benefits.
The program will support DMCs in meeting their nationally determined contributions to achieve carbon neutrality and meet commitments under the Paris Agreement.
ADB has financed more than $2.5 billion in investments in air pollution reduction in the region in the past 8 years.
All investment projects financed or administered by ADB that have environmental safeguard requirements are required to assess the air quality impacts of the projects and monitor air quality during project implementation.
ADB aims to provide $100 billion in cumulative climate finance to its DMCs from 2019 to 2030.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ONE Bank inks deal with CloudWell Digital Services
IFIC Bank gets new Deputy Managing Director
Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to 5 more cities
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors buy more shares
China’s Tencent ups investment in France’s Ubisoft
India’s overall forex reserves to shrink further this year: Report
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft