Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
‘Digital technology playing vital role to create businesswomen’

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Minister for Post Telecommunication and information Mustafa Jabbar speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a session of three-day training programme in the city on Tuesday.

Digital technology has been playing a vital role in creating women entrepreneurs, newer supply chain and market expansion, said Minister for Post Telecommunication and information Mustafa Jabbar.
"Digital technology has changed the lifestyle of the people...The technology is also playing an incredible role in creating women entrepreneurs," he said on Tuesday at the inauguration of a session of three-day training programme in the city.
The training programme on strengthening supply chain through the use of digital commerce and digital marketing platforms was organised by the Ministry of Commerce, UN ESCAP and Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium, said a press release.
"After announcing Digital Bangladesh programme in 2008, some people did not understand its depth and made fun. But gradually they realized that digital facilities means online shopping, getting sacrificial animals and government services while staying at home," he added.
"The updated technology made the life easy and keeping the lifestyle go on during the Covid-19 pandemic situation," he said, adding that digital Bangladesh is now not only an exemplary example for the world but also a tool to build a developed Bangladesh without poverty and discrimination by establishing a knowledge-based digital equal society by 2041.
Director General (DG) of WTO Cell of the Ministry of Commerce M Hafizur Rahman, Acting Director General of BIISS Colonel M A Sadi, Deputy Director of ISCAP South and Southwest Asia Dr Rajen S Ratna, UNRC representative Subarna, South Asia Women's Development Forum Bangladesh Chapter President Nasreen Fatema Awal and Women in e-Commerce Bangladesh President Nasima Akhtar also spoke, among others.


