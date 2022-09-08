Video
Juul to pay $438m in US over marketing vapes to youth

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW YORK, Sept 7: Juul Labs will pay $438.5 million to settle a probe by 34 US states that found the vaping company marketed to underage smokers, state officials announced Tuesday.
Under the agreement, which is still being finalized, Juul would provide payments over the next 6-10 years to individual US states and pledge to not employ cartoons in ads or otherwise market to younger consumers.
The probe was led two years ago by state officials in Connecticut, Oregon and Texas and joined by other states.
The investigation "revealed that Juul wilfully engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy for children," according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Justice.
Juul "relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples," the press release said, adding that the company used age verification techniques "that it knew were ineffective."
"The conduct that led to this settlement was reprehensible and demonstrates pure corporate greed at its most damaging," said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.    AFP


