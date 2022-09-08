

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh to hold seminar on corruption mitigation

The decision was taken at the 5th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2022 -23 held on Tuesday, at its office with SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim in the chair, says a press release.

The seminar will be jointly organized by SCB, The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) and The UN Global Compact in Bangladesh (GCNB).

It is expected that State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP will attend the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The meeting attended among others by Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan K. M. Arifuzzaman also approved the minutes of the previous meeting & accounts statement.









The Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) will hold a seminar on 'Mitigating Corruption for Economic Growth in the Maritime Sector of Bangladesh' on Tuesday, September 13 next at the conference room of its office.The decision was taken at the 5th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2022 -23 held on Tuesday, at its office with SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim in the chair, says a press release.The seminar will be jointly organized by SCB, The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) and The UN Global Compact in Bangladesh (GCNB).It is expected that State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP will attend the occasion as the Chief Guest.The meeting attended among others by Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan K. M. Arifuzzaman also approved the minutes of the previous meeting & accounts statement.