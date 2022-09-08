Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka to list Indian Oil Corp as G2G supplier of refined petroleum

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Bangladesh has agreed to designate Indian Oil Corporation Limited as a Government to Government, or G2G, supplier of refined petroleum products, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
"So that is very much there on the cards. The discussions have been taking place between the relevant officials. The term sheet of those discussions and the decision - that is something which the officials will work out between them," he told reporters at a media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday night.
The two leaders - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi - welcomed ongoing discussions on establishing cross border interconnections to help both India and Bangladesh meet their energy needs, Kwatra said.
They also reviewed progress on India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, a project that they are undertaking through grant, he said, adding that it will enable movement of high speed diesel from India to Northern Bangladesh.
"In this context, we welcome the recent decision of Bangladesh to list Indian Oil Corporation Limited as a registered government to government supplier of refined petroleum products, which will of course, further help boost cooperation between our two countries in the energy sector," said the Indian foreign secretary.
Responding to a question on defence cooperation, he said, "I think the first contract under the defence Line of Credit was signed earlier this week . It was a modest amount but it was an important first step."
The Indian foreign secretary said it may be a defence LoC but it is also a part of the development partnership framework.
"It also has a landing under security and strategic cooperation. Our effort is that this will open up a path for further engagement between the two countries in the field of defence and security and take our cooperation further," he added.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ONE Bank inks deal with CloudWell Digital Services
IFIC Bank gets new Deputy Managing Director
Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to 5 more cities
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors buy more shares
China’s Tencent ups investment in France’s Ubisoft
India’s overall forex reserves to shrink further this year: Report
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft