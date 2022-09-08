

Biman makes profit on govt initiatives : State Minister

It continued to make profit during the period of Covid-19 pandemic. The salaries and allowances of its officials and employees are given from its own income.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Tuesday made the remark while addressing the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) Dialogue at the Media Centre of Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

BSRF President Tapan Bishwas presided over the programme and its General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated. Among others, BSRF Vice President Motaher Hossain also spoke at the event.

In response to a query regarding allegations of irregularities in recruiting nine pilots for the Biman, the State Minister said, "The allegations are being investigated. The trainee pilots are now in drill.

In the meantime, investigation is also being completed. If any irregularity is found, necessary actions will be taken. They must be dismissed from the jobs, if there is any irregularity."

Mahbub Ali informed that Biman had taken Tk 1,000 crore as government incentive during the Covid-19 pandemic period with soft interest. Of the amount, some Tk 788 crore was used. Within a year, Biman has paid the entire money back with interests to the government from its profits.

"There is a perception that the Biman officials and employees get their salaries and allowances from the government. So, we failed to run the state-owned authority properly. The perception is not correct. They have to pay their employees from their own earnings as all authorities under the Civil Aviation Ministry are commercial and they need to bear their expenses from their own earnings," he claimed.

The government doesn't have any budget for the Biman and its employees. If they cannot earn, the employees will not get their salaries and benefits, he added.

The State Minister claimed, "The giant airlines across the globe incurred loss during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism sector has faced massive disaster. But, we had worked relentlessly. We tried to communicate with the foreign embassies, so that Biman can survive operating cargo flights. We continued earning and the Biman was in the trend of profit during the period."

"The global markets are now unstable. Fuel and oil prices have gone up. Amid this situation, we have got positive response from the Dhaka-Toronto bound passengers and we got full capacity passengers. We want to run the Biman in the right way. The flights of Biman are now departing at the right time. Those involved with irregularities would face legal actions," he further added.

"We are now working to ensure services maintaining international standards," he said and added, "To ensure it, we asked the authorities concerned to remain alert, so that no passengers need to face hassles. Same time, it was also asked that the passenger must not face any sufferings due to extra cautionary measures."

"The Prime Minister wants to ensure that the passengers can get necessary services from Biman. Attention is given to ensure it. I, myself, am visiting the airports regularly. Biman's Managing Director is also monitoring the services visiting the airport on regular basis," Mahbub added.

Regarding development in tourism sector, Mahbub Ali said the sector had faced huge loss during the pandemic. After lifting the restrictions given for the pandemic, the sector has started getting profits again. In the first three months, the sector incurred profits of some Tk 6 crore.















The Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, is now a profitable organization due to the efforts and various initiatives taken by the government.It continued to make profit during the period of Covid-19 pandemic. The salaries and allowances of its officials and employees are given from its own income.State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Tuesday made the remark while addressing the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) Dialogue at the Media Centre of Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.BSRF President Tapan Bishwas presided over the programme and its General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated. Among others, BSRF Vice President Motaher Hossain also spoke at the event.In response to a query regarding allegations of irregularities in recruiting nine pilots for the Biman, the State Minister said, "The allegations are being investigated. The trainee pilots are now in drill.In the meantime, investigation is also being completed. If any irregularity is found, necessary actions will be taken. They must be dismissed from the jobs, if there is any irregularity."Mahbub Ali informed that Biman had taken Tk 1,000 crore as government incentive during the Covid-19 pandemic period with soft interest. Of the amount, some Tk 788 crore was used. Within a year, Biman has paid the entire money back with interests to the government from its profits."There is a perception that the Biman officials and employees get their salaries and allowances from the government. So, we failed to run the state-owned authority properly. The perception is not correct. They have to pay their employees from their own earnings as all authorities under the Civil Aviation Ministry are commercial and they need to bear their expenses from their own earnings," he claimed.The government doesn't have any budget for the Biman and its employees. If they cannot earn, the employees will not get their salaries and benefits, he added.The State Minister claimed, "The giant airlines across the globe incurred loss during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism sector has faced massive disaster. But, we had worked relentlessly. We tried to communicate with the foreign embassies, so that Biman can survive operating cargo flights. We continued earning and the Biman was in the trend of profit during the period.""The global markets are now unstable. Fuel and oil prices have gone up. Amid this situation, we have got positive response from the Dhaka-Toronto bound passengers and we got full capacity passengers. We want to run the Biman in the right way. The flights of Biman are now departing at the right time. Those involved with irregularities would face legal actions," he further added."We are now working to ensure services maintaining international standards," he said and added, "To ensure it, we asked the authorities concerned to remain alert, so that no passengers need to face hassles. Same time, it was also asked that the passenger must not face any sufferings due to extra cautionary measures.""The Prime Minister wants to ensure that the passengers can get necessary services from Biman. Attention is given to ensure it. I, myself, am visiting the airports regularly. Biman's Managing Director is also monitoring the services visiting the airport on regular basis," Mahbub added.Regarding development in tourism sector, Mahbub Ali said the sector had faced huge loss during the pandemic. After lifting the restrictions given for the pandemic, the sector has started getting profits again. In the first three months, the sector incurred profits of some Tk 6 crore.