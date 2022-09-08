Mazibur Rahman joins Probashi Kallyan Bank as MD



Md. Mazibur Rahman

He was appointed to this position by the consent of GoB provided through the letter dated 5th September, 2022 of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance. Prior to his new assignment, he served Sonali Bank Limited in the capacity of Deputy Managing Director, says a press release.

Md. Mazibur Rhaman had joined as Deputy Managing Director at Sonali Bank Limited on 2nd November, 2021. He had previously worked as General Manager at Rupali Bank Limited.

Having 23 years of diversified experience in banking, Md Mazibur Rahman started his career at Rupali Bank Limited as Senior Officer in 1998 recruiting by Bangladesh Bank Banker's Recruitment Committee.

Md. Mazibur Rahman served as a manager in various important branches of Netrakona, Kishoreganj and Mymensingh district in his 23 years banking career. Beside it's, he served as zonal head of Jamalpur, Comilla and Mymensingh, General Manager of Comilla and Rangpur Division and Head of Monitoring and Compliance Department, Public Relations Division, Rural and Micro credit department of Head Office of Rupali Bank Limited.

He obtained Honor's degree with Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology and Masters Degree with Agricultural Production Economics from Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU).















