

Chevron to add 60 sqkm flank area around Bibiyana gas field for exploration

Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Advisor on Energy Affairs to the Prime Minister, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan and Chevron Bangladesh's Managing Director Eric Walker also addressed the function at InterContinental, Dhaka.

The new extended area will be drilled under the same production sharing contract (PSC) now applicable for the three gas fields, the Energy Division Secretary said.

The event highlighted Chevron's contribution to Bangladesh's energy needs over the last 25-years partnering with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla to supply clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to power the nation.

Chevron is currently producing around 1481.3 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) from three gas fields -Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulvibazar- which is about 60 percent of the country's total gas production. It producing more than 80 per cent condensate of the total production.

Chevron Bangladesh has secured approval for the expansion of the Bibiyana gas field on its northern flank, augmenting the existing contract zone by 60 square kilometres.

Eric M Walker spoke about Chevron Bangladesh's past, present and future opportunities in the energy sector of Bangladesh.

Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi, Md. Mahbub Hossain and the Petrobangla Chairman all thanked Chevron's contribution to supply the nation with much need natural gas and talked about future opportunities.

Dr Tawfiq Elahi Chowdhury urged Chevron to participate in the upcoming bidding round for the country's offshore blocks.

He said Bangladesh wants Chevron's cooperation to address its energy crisis.

"We want our partnership with the American company to continue," he said.

Eric Walker, president of Chevron Bangladesh, said the country has been producing and supplying gas for the country safely and reliably.

"We want the partnership with Bangladesh to continue for its development as the country made excellent economic progress," he added.

Avideo highlighting Chevron Bangladesh's operation, contributions since 1995 and also about its support to the community through its social investment programs were shown in the event. The event ended with a quiz for the guests followed by dinner and a musical performance.

















