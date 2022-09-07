Power outages hit 3 divisions

Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal division plunged into darkness for more than an hour on Tuesday morning due to a partial electricity failure at the national power grid line.

"National power grid line was partially failed on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch at the Iswardi 230/132 KV substation, however, it leads a huge black-out at Rajshahi-Khulan and Barisal Division and other some areas of the country," Power Division official said.

He said a 4-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the issue, Chief Engineer (System operation) of the PGCB, B. M Mizanul Hasan made the convener of the committee and has been asked to submit its report within next 48 hours.

According to the official, around 9:00am on Tuesday morning, the transmission line has been tripped that leads the power outage at a huge portion of the country.

"We successfully restore the electricity supply at 9:40am at Rajshahi, and gradually the situation became normal on the other areas," he said. West Zone Power Company Ltd has said due to the power glitch, the coal fired Payra power plant went out of production more than hours, it was a "force measure" to save the plant from any risk.

"Consumers of West Zone Power Distribution Company were the worst sufferer for the power outage, however we could be able to restore the plant within an hour," the official said.