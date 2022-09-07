BD longing for a flying start today

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Although SAFF Women's Championship 2022 has already begun on Tuesday, the Bangladesh woman booters in red and green outfits are waiting to begin their mission of the 'women's regional world cup' by winning their first match against the Maldives women today

(Wednesday) at 5:45 pm (BST) in Nepal.

Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton knows very well that they would need wins in the first two matches of the group round, the first one against the Maldives and the second one against Pakistan, to be in a favourable position to confirm the semi-finals.

Their third also final match of the group round is against India and that match would not be easy for them. So, the red and greens have always emphasised the first two matches. Besides, a winning start is always a good thing for a team to do well in the rest of the mission.

The disciples of coach Choton began warm-up after reaching the Nepalese capital on Saturday. To get familiar with the ground and condition, the women had visited the match venue earlier on Monday.

The coach said, "We came to Nepal after six weeks of practice in Dhaka. My booters are having a good level of fitness and morale and we have done three days of practice here. The training here was also good for us."

"... The match against the Maldives will be a challenging one for us. My booters are ready from tip to toe to deal with the opponents. I believe that they will give cent percent to win the match."

While responding to a question regarding the weather in Kathmandu, Choton said, "The women had already coped with the weather here in three days. Although the first day was quite chilly, they are now managing well after practising here for the last few days."

The coach also added that they were completely focused on the first match and would like to have a flying start.

Team skipper Sabina Khatun too echoed her coaches' statement. She said, "My fellows are in good mood after finishing the practice. We are hopeful of a good start tomorrow (Wednesday). Our fans have trust in us and we will definitely try our best to make them happy. Alike all, we too came here with a target. But our first target is to do well in the match against Maldives. We want to begin the event on a good note."

The exciting match will be played at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu.

Bangladesh is 147th while the Maldives is 156th on the FIFA women's ranking table. In the last SAFF Women's Championship held in 2019, Bangladesh was eliminated from the semis while the Maldives could not survive the group round.











