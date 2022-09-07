Adani pledges power supply to BD by Dec

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Monday, pledging to start power supply to Bangladesh by December.

Adani praised Hasina for her "inspirational and stunningly bold" vision for Bangladesh, the Hindustan Times reports. He expressed confidence in the completion of the transmission line under the Godda power project to Bangladesh by December.

"It is an honour to have met Hon PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Delhi. Her vision for Bangladesh is inspirational and stunningly bold," Adani, the world's third richest person, tweeted after the meeting.

"We are committed to commissioning our 1600 MW Godda Power Project and dedicated transmission line to Bangladesh by Bijoy Dibosh, 16 Dec 2022," he wrote.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Adani Power and Bangladesh Power Development Board in 2015 after a joint declaration was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka that year. As per the MoU, the entire production from the 2x800-megawatt project will be supplied to Bangladesh through a dedicated transmission line.

