India to aid BD  for Rohingyas

New Delhi, Sept 6: India today said that it stands ready to lend financial assistance to Bangladesh for the Rohingyas as and when required and will play a positive role in resolving the issue.

At a Special briefing on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four -day State visit, the Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that as far as the question of the problem of Rohingyas in Bangladesh is concerned, India has lent adequate support including financial assistance to Rohingyas in the past and will continue to do so as and when the need arises.

" In this context, it is important to know that the Indian government supports all efforts that are aimed at ensuring the safe, sustainable and expeditious return of Rohingyas- the displaced people of Myanmar in other countries back to Myanmar. India will always move forward and play a positive role and resolve this issue with a positive outlook,'' the Foreign Secretary said.

Kwatra articulated the Indian government's standpoint in response to questions on whether the Rohingya issue figured in the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At the crowded briefing in Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry here, the Foreign Secretary Kwatra said the international community has praised Bangladesh for its efforts and role in giving refuge to Bangladeshis.

A day before landing in India, the Bangladesh Prime Minister had said that India can play a key role in resolving the Rohingya issue.

Replying to a question about Opposition criticism in Bangladesh that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was not received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Foreign Secretary gently drew the attention of the journalist to the grand reception accorded to her in keeping with protocol related to State visit.

Asked about the issue of safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Kwatra said that during discussions, the Bangladesh government assured India about the safety of Hindu minorities. " They have given us this assurance in private and public discussions. We have been having regular discussions with them about the minorities. They have said in public and private discussions that they are fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of Rohingyas."

Kwatra said that it is proposed that India and Bangladesh will initiate discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement this year and conclude it before Bangladesh graduates from the LDC status in some years. This decision was taken after discussions between the two leaders and officers will take it forward now.

He added that terrorism and radicalization is a security risk for India, Bangladesh, India -Bangladesh ties and the region. " Both leaders had wide ranging discussion on counter terrorism and radicalization and discussed efforts to ways to step up cooperation in this area.''

Asked when CEPA discussions will begin, Kwatra said that it is proposed that formal CEPA discussions will begin this year and conclude before Bangladesh graduates from LDC status. " This decision has been taken after discussions by the two leaders.''

The Foreign Secretary described the discussions between the two Prime Ministers were very comprehensive and there was a discussion on future cooperation on politics and security related issues. " It was very clear in the discussions that the strategic priorities of the relationship of the two countries- interests and concerns of India and naturally the interests and priorities of Bangladesh, are all factored in the cooperative matrix of our engagement.''

He said that, " Our relationship stands on its own merit, focuses on its own priorities, looks at our shared concerns-whether they relate to safety or security issues.''

Kwatra said that the range of development cooperation partnership that India has with Bangladesh and with most neighbouring countries, is quite extensive. " Two of the projects whose agreements were exchanged relate to two Line of Credit proiects related to connectivity.''

Replying to another question, the Foreign Secretary said that two MoUs have been signed on railway projects today. " The element that you mentioned relating to the railway line from Tripura to Kolkata-the technical feasibility element of it is under consideration but there are many aspects related to it which first need to be examined. There is requirement for a broad gauge connectivity in a certain stretch of the railway segment after which this could be considered.''

Replying to another question on the Bangladesh financial crisis, the Foreign Secretary said that the two leaders exchanged views on the overall regional economic exchange but not specific aspects on whether there is a crisis in Bangladesh. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it very clear to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that India's development cooperation assistance, our economic partnership, our trade and investment engagement is there to serve the very objectives of India Bangladesh strategic partnership. So, we have to keep thar frame in mind not the frame of financial crisis.''

Kwatra said that India Bangladesh trade is at an all- time high of 18 billion but the discussions between the two leaders did focus on the fact that this trade basket can be expanded and that there is further head room for this trade to grow both in terms of Indian exports to Bangladesh but also Bangladesh exports to India.

On the question of uninterrupted supply of perishable commodities to Bangladesh, the Foreign Secretary said that one of the main elements of discussion and line of efforts on both sides is to build a resilient supply chain of all elements of bilateral trade-whether that extends to goods that are non-perishable in nature or perishable in nature. " Our perspective, our thinking and line of effort is to strengthen these supply chains, ensure that they are uninterrupted and put in place whatever is required to be put in place by both sides in terms of mechanism, practices and infrastructure facilities so that it becomes a important underpinning for sustained quantum of high trade between the two countries.''









