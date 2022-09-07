Rain reduces heat but causes water-logging



A heavy rainfall on Tuesday inundated many city roads causing sufferings to people in the capital. The photo was taken from Green Road. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This continuous two days of rainfall has decreased the discomfort of the people due to heat wave but at the same time the city's canals and drains have been submerged and major roads in some areas also went under water.

According to the Meteorological Depart-ment, there may be moderate rain or heavy rain at some places in the next few days.

The Met Department also suggests that the axis of monsoon is extending across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and central parts of Bangladesh to Assam.

An extension of it extends to the north-west Bay of Bengal and monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh

and weak to moderate elsewhere in northern Bay of Bengal.

In the forecast for the next 24 hours, it is said that many places of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and some places of Dhaka, Chattogram and Barisal divisions may experience light to moderate rain with gusty winds or thunder.

Along with this, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the country's inland river ports till 6:00pm on Tuesday (September 6), suggests Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogra, Tangail, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Dhaka, Jessore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet region, there may be rain or thundershower with gusty wind speed of 45 to 60 km per hour from south or south-east.

The river ports in these areas have been asked to display warning signal number 1.

However, if we follow the records and data of the Meteorological Department of Bangladesh it will find that the last month August was 39.6 percent dryer than the month's average in the previous 30 years.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Senior Meteorologist of BMD, said that such erratic weather is nothing but the impact of climate change.

The average rainfall in August was 243mm, the lowest since 1989, according to the Meteorological Department, which also suggests that this rain will continue for the next two to three days.











