BB to inject more dollars into banks

Aiming to keep the currency market normal amid growing crunch Bangladesh Bank continues to pump dollars to banks.

During last fiscal 2021-22 (FY22) the central bank injected a total of USD 7.62 billion from the reserves. In the current fiscal (2020-2023, FY23) it pumped a total $2.57 billion including $76million on last Thursday to several banks, according to the BB statistics.

The reserve with central bank fell to $38.91 billion on Sunday this week. The reserve fell below $40 billion after the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) paid nearly $2 billion in import bills on July 12. As of last July 20, reserves were hovering between $39.80 and $39.40 billion and at the end of July it fell below $39.50 billion.

The BB spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, "We are providing dollar supports from the reserve to keep the market stable. This will be continued until the market conditions return to normal." This facility is being provided by the central bank to meet government payment or import liabilities of various projects.

"We're directly providing such liquidity support to the banks in a bigger way for settling import-payment obligations, particularly for importing six essential items, including fuel-oils," the central bank official said.

Other items are LNG (liquefied natural gas), food-grains, fertilizers and coronavirus vaccines according to the central banker.

Market operators, however, said the demand for the greenback has been gradually increasing - following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war along with an economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher prices of commodities, including fuel-oils, in the global market also pushed up import payment obligations in recent months, they explained.

The demand for the US currency is still prevailing high - mainly due to higher import payment obligations, particularly for petroleum products and consumer items, including food-grains, a senior official of a leading private commercial bank (PCB) said.

The settlement of letters of credit, generally known as actual import, in terms of value are on rise, he said and urged the authorities concerned to manage both demand and supply sides of the US currency by encouraging more inward remittance in legal channels, cashing export proceeds retention of the exporters and discouraging unnecessary imports to stable currency market.

The government has already taken various steps and it should be followed as per instructions such putting caps on selling interbank dollars and sales of dollars by exchanges, he said.

According to BB latest statistics the overall balance of payment reached to negative with growing deficits in both trade balance and also in current account.

He said after expire of the grace period Bangladesh will be in pressure to repay its external debts that was borrowed for large projects.

In the meantime the export orders from the first day of September is showing a slowing trend though the August performance was positive and the country earned more than its target, the banker said and added in this possible slow export earnings thee should be more cautionary measures to control currency market and also protect country's foreign exchange reserves.











