Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:14 PM
Home Front Page

Momen gets health check-up at BSMMU

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent  

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who was dropped at the last moment from PMs entourage for her four-day official visit  to India, went to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for a health
check-up  on Tuesday.
Abdul Momen went to Cardiology Department Chairman Prof Dr Fazlur Rahman's chamber.
There he was tested and on the advice of the doctor, the Foreign Minister underwent an echo-cardiogram and blood tests. The health test report will be available today  (Wednesday).


